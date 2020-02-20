Nintendo Switch Lite Coral Pre-Orders Hit Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

Earlier this week, Nintendo added the first new Nintendo Switch Lite color to the lineup since the handheld-only console launched in gray, turquoise, and yellow last year. Coral is the new addition, and if you think it’s the best Nintendo Switch color yet, we have to agree.

The Coral Nintendo Switch Lite launches on April 3rd for $200, and your pre-order options now include Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. If you’re itching to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons when it arrives on March 20th, you’ll definitely be able to do it in style. The official Animal Crossing console skins for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are also great options.

The full blown Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console is the ultimate option at the moment, but getting your hands on one won’t be easy. High demand combined with manufacturing delays from the deadly coronavirus outbreak have exhausted supplies. Keep tabs on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for a restock.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has more color options, and includes an actual D-pad.

