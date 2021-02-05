Nintendo Switch Gets a New Pokemon Pikachu Controller

Peripheral manufacturer PowerA has many Pokemon designs to choose from in their Enhanced Wireless Controller lineup for the Nintendo Switch, but this new Pikachu 025 version is one of the better looking ones for sure. It features Pikachu art on a matte black background with yellow accents and the "025" Pokedex number.

Indeed, if you're a Pokemon fan that's interested in a more affordable alternative to Nintendo's Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch, this would be a good option at $49.99 here on Amazon. You can find additional Pokemon designs for this controller on Amazon as well - some of them are even on sale. The full range of designs can be found right here.

On a related note, Hori's Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch offers an ergonomic, full-size controller experience when using the console in handheld mode. The buttons and sticks are larger for one thing, and it throws in features like programmable triggers, assignable buttons and turbo functionality. Recently Translucent Black, Volcanic Red, and Midnight Blue colors were added, and they're all on sale on Amazon with prices as low as $40.49 (19% off) for the Translucent Black option. That's just a shade off an all-time low for the range. The Blue version is available here for $49.45 and the Red version here for $44.93 (10% off).

However, the Split Pad Pro for the Nintendo Switch is also available with Pokemon themes like Black and Gold Pikachu ($59.18 on Amazon) and Pikachu and Eevee ($59.99 on Amazon). You can also get it with a retro Pac-Man theme ($63.10 on Amazon).

The Split Pad Pro offers a better Nintendo Switch handheld experience than the traditional Joy-Cons regardless of which style you choose. Needless to say, the programmable features will come in very handy for a lot of games. And there's not a game out for the Switch that wouldn't be improved in handheld mode with full-size analog sticks and a proper D-pad.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.