G.I. Joe Classified Series Adds Heavy Duty and Trench Viper

G.I. Joe classified series heavy duty and trench viper

It’s been a busy month for Hasbro, launching new figures for NYCC 2024, Hasbro’s 1027 , and MCM Comc Con events. This has included plenty of new releases in the G.I. Joe Classified Series lineup, and the trend continues today with the release of a deluxe Heavy Duty set and a Trench Viper set. Details about each of these releases can be found below complete with pre-order links.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #150, Heavy Duty ($34.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Heavy Duty comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Heavy Duty Deluxe figure set is bursting with 30 character-inspired accessory pieces which attach to him and his Man-Portable Heavy Weapons System. Included are 2 detachable M202 Quad Burst missile launchers, 8 missiles, 8 blast effects, 2 laser cannons, ammo belt, 2 rotary cannons, 2 knives, an alt head, 2 alt hands, headphones, and range finder.”

G.I. Joe Classified Series #151, Trench Viper & Cobra Modular Fortification ($54.99) – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: “New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Trench Viper comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Trench Viper figure comes with 9 character-inspired accessory pieces including 2 knives, shield, bandolier, and weapon accessories. The Modular Fortification comes with 3 walls, floor, roof, and 25 accessory pieces including sandbag, weapons rack, 2 ladders, adjustable stands, satellite dish, search light; plus pegs, hinges, and connectors that also can attach to additional sets (Each sold separately) allowing you to create larger customized fortifications.”

G.I. Joe classified series nemesis immortal figure at hasbro’s 1027 event

The big reveal for Hasbro’s 1027 event was the Cobra Nemesis Immortal figure, which is based on the character that made a memorable appearance in the 1987 animated film G.I. Joe: The Movie. Nemesis Immortal serves as the bodyguard and enforcer for Cobra-La’s ruler, Golobulus.

The Nemesis Immortal figure is a Pulse exclusive that’s available now. On that note, you might want to take this opportunity to pick up the G.I. Joe Classified figures from NYCC 2024, which are outlined below.

NYCC 2024 G.i. Joe classified series figures

New York Comic-Con 2024 is in the books, and Hasbro launched Retro Cardback Cobra Viper, Dr. Mindbender, and Craig “Rock ’N Roll” McConnel figures for the event. Details and pre-order links for each of the figures can be found below.

What Is the Transformers / G.I. Joe Movie About?

Officially announced by Paramount Pictures earlier this year, Transformers / G.I. Joe will finally introduce a live-action crossover between the two iconic Hasbro multimedia lines. The prospect of the crossover was first teased in the ending of 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy are producing, while Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment are executive producers. A director for the film is not currently confirmed.

Speaking to Collider about Transformers One, franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed that the crossover movie with G.I. Joe would be the next live-action movie to come from the world of Transformers:

“Well, we’re going, again, subject to success, we’re going to do a sequel to this, and there will be an animated version, and it will exist completely separately to whatever we do live-action. The next live-action movie will be a crossover,” the producer said. “Where it will be particularly affected is the fact that we now know what these robots are capable of emotionally in a way. So we’re going to have to figure out how to create that room, that we can afford that, and create a story that you can take more advantage of that. So one of the things that I’m particularly interested in doing, and we’re still in the development phase, so nothing is by any means written in stone, but I think we need to do more now from the robot point of view in the live-action because that’s the only way you’re really going to get inside them.”

“Instead of them reacting to humans or reacting to the human plot, what is their drive, has to be part of that story now,” he explained. “So it’s going to be complicated because now the hardest thing about a lot of franchise movies is how many characters there are, and the more characters you try to manage, the harder it is to make a bunch of really good ones. You kind of got to keep going, keep it smaller, keep it smaller. So we’ll be in that process for a while where we’ll start with a bunch of Joes and a bunch of Transformers and I’ll say, regular humans, and then you’re going to do this. That’s kind of where we are right now, is trying to put the larger thing in place. The trick in this one, like we were talking about here, in trying to find that tone and balance is like, ‘Well, how much of the Joes do you want? And how much of the Transformers do you want?’”