NYCC 2024 G.I. Joe Classified Figure Pre-Orders Launch October 22nd

NYCC 2024 G.i. Joe classified series figures

New York Comic-Con 2024 is in the books, but the pre-orders for the lineup of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures that Hasbro revealed at the show are about to get started. Retro Cardback Cobra Viper, Dr. Mindbender, and Craig “Rock ’N Roll” McConnel figures are set to launch in pre-order on October 22nd at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

At the launch time the G.I Joe figures will be available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ for a limited time. Includes mint condition guarantee). The figures should also be available on Amazon, and links will be added to the list below after the launch. They’re expected to retail for $24.99 each.

G.I. Joe Classified Retro Cardback Cobra Viper: Includes rifle and pistol accessories, swappable hands, a backpack, googles, and a footlocker.

Includes rifle and pistol accessories, swappable hands, a backpack, googles, and a footlocker. G.I. Joe Classified Dr. Mindbender : Includes weapon accessories and a footlocker.

: Includes weapon accessories and a footlocker. G.I. Joe Classified Craig “Rock ’N Roll” McConnel : Includes rifle and pistol accessories, a swappable hand, walkie talkie, ammo, a helmet, and a footlocker.

: Includes rifle and pistol accessories, a swappable hand, walkie talkie, ammo, a helmet, and a footlocker. You can keep up with more of Hasbro’s latest action figure releases right here.

What Is the Transformers / G.I. Joe Movie About?

Officially announced by Paramount Pictures earlier this year, Transformers / G.I. Joe will finally introduce a live-action crossover between the two iconic Hasbro multimedia lines. The prospect of the crossover was first teased in the ending of 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy are producing, while Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment are executive producers. A director for the film is not currently confirmed.

Speaking to Collider about Transformers One, franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed that the crossover movie with G.I. Joe would be the next live-action movie to come from the world of Transformers:

“Well, we’re going, again, subject to success, we’re going to do a sequel to this, and there will be an animated version, and it will exist completely separately to whatever we do live-action. The next live-action movie will be a crossover,” the producer said. “Where it will be particularly affected is the fact that we now know what these robots are capable of emotionally in a way. So we’re going to have to figure out how to create that room, that we can afford that, and create a story that you can take more advantage of that. So one of the things that I’m particularly interested in doing, and we’re still in the development phase, so nothing is by any means written in stone, but I think we need to do more now from the robot point of view in the live-action because that’s the only way you’re really going to get inside them.”

“Instead of them reacting to humans or reacting to the human plot, what is their drive, has to be part of that story now,” he explained. “So it’s going to be complicated because now the hardest thing about a lot of franchise movies is how many characters there are, and the more characters you try to manage, the harder it is to make a bunch of really good ones. You kind of got to keep going, keep it smaller, keep it smaller. So we’ll be in that process for a while where we’ll start with a bunch of Joes and a bunch of Transformers and I’ll say, regular humans, and then you’re going to do this. That’s kind of where we are right now, is trying to put the larger thing in place. The trick in this one, like we were talking about here, in trying to find that tone and balance is like, ‘Well, how much of the Joes do you want? And how much of the Transformers do you want?’”