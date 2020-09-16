Here Are Your Oculus Quest 2 Pre-Order Options

Earlier today, Facebook launched the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR system, which packs updates like an increase in resolution to 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye (50% more pixels than the original Quest), support for 90Hz refresh rate, new Touch controllers with better ergonomics, a lighter form factor, and more. Not only that, it comes in at $299 for the 64GB model and $399 for the 256GB model - that's $100 less than the first-gen release.

Pre-Orders and Release Date: The Oculus Quest 2 is available to pre-order from the following retailers with a release date that's coming up super fast on October 13th:

Note that the Oculus Quest 2 comes with a bunch of new accessories (see at Oculus), including the Oculus cable for connecting to your PC to run Rift and Steam games. It's pricey at $79 (Amazon), but an Anker Cable should do the job just fine for $17.99 (Amazon).

From Oculus:

"Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more. The redesigned Touch controllers feature improved ergonomics and intuitive controls that transport your gestures, motions and actions directly into VR. You can even connect your VR headset to a gaming-compatible computer with an Oculus Link cable to access hundreds of PC VR games and experiences. Quest 2 also lets you bring your friends into the action. With live casting, you can share your VR experience with people around you. Or meet up with friends in virtual worlds to battle in multiplayer competitions or just spend some time together. With Oculus Quest 2, there’s no end in sight to what you can play, create and discover in virtual reality."

