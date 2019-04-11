Official LEGO Stud Wall Hangers Are Fun and Functional

It goes without saying, but giant LEGO studs that you can mount on your wall as hangers would be a fun addition to any room. Naturally, a kid’s room comes to mind first, but we’re thinking that the colorful, whimsical nature of these would also work in a space with contemporary style.

The LEGO stud wall hangers come in sets of three (small, medium, and large studs with yellow/blue/red, white/light blue/pink, and white/black/grey color combinations), and can be mounted on the wall with screws for extra strength. All three sets can be pre-ordered right here on Amazon for only $9.99 each with shipping slated for April 30th. They’re covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

In other LEGO news, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars 20th anniversary sets are available now with discounts. At the time of writing, the Iron Man Hall of Armor, Avengers Utimate Quinjet, War Machine Buster, and Captain America: Outriders Attack sets have been discounted by a whopping 20%. The only exception is the Avengers Compound Battle set, which is still listed at full price.

Note that LEGO sets are generally far from 100% accurate to the events of the films they are based on, but some of these sets might contain spoilery elements.

As for the new Star Wars sets, they were recently released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the partnership between Star Wars and LEGO. They include some of the most popular models from years past complete with a copy of the original minifigure, a commemorative 20th anniversary plate, and retro-style packaging. At the time of writing, the 75259 Snowspeeder, 75258 Anakin’s Podracer, and 75261 Clone Scout Walker have all been discounted by 20%. Only the 75262 Imperial Dropship, and 75243 Slave 1 (the crown jewel of the collection) are still listed at the regular price.

