Playable LEGO Ideas Table Football Set Is Already 30% Off

Table Football / Foosball is always a good time. With the latest LEGO Ideas set, the fun of table football extends to the building process (if you have ever put together a full-size foosball table, you'll know that there's nothing fun about it). Inspired by a design by 16-year old LEGO fan Donát Fehérvári, the set is fully playable, albeit on a small scale, which means that there are only five players on each side. However, you'll get a full complement of 22 minifigure players with 44 unique heads and 43 hairstyle elements that you can use to customize your team. You can also transform these extra players into fans thanks to the included grandstand.

The LEGO Ideas Table Football 21337 set includes 2339 pieces and accessory elements like 2 foosballs, a trophy and flags. It is in stock and shipping now here at the LEGO Shop priced at $174.99, which is 30% off the $249.99 list price. That's a pretty amazing deal for a set that is a little over a month old.

"The set was designed by 16-yo Hungarian LEGO fan Donát Fehérvári as part of the We Love Sports Contest on LEGO Ideas, and then made into a real set by LEGO Designer, Antica Bracanov,who said: "What makes the LEGO Ideas Table Football set so amazing is that it harnesses the spirit of sport. Donat's design champions the shared rollercoaster of emotions that fans experience when watching football games. At the LEGO Group, we are incredibly proud to have brought this set to life, allowing fans to swap football boots for bricks, and be inspired take part in the game of play, for the love of play."