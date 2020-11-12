This PlayStation Plus Deal is Way Better Than Black Friday 2020

PlayStation Plus free games for November 2020 are now live (Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition) - and the collection includes a PS5 game (Bugsnax) that will be available starting today, November 12th for the launch of the PlayStation 5 console. Sony has also confirmed that this will be the format moving forward into the PS5 era. That said, if you need to top up your PS Plus membership for the PS5, now would be the time. You can get a full year for the ridiculously low price of $30.99 (48% off) right now - far lower than the $45 deals that we expect to see ono or around Black Friday.

Indeed, you'll be able to roll into the PlayStation 5 era with your membership all topped up (don't forget that they're stackable). PS5 owners will also have the PlayStation Plus Collection as an added benefit of membership. You have two options at the moment:

The Best PlayStation Plus Deals

The biggest PS Plus deal that you can grab right now is happening right here at CDKeys and here on eBay via top seller neogames where you can score a full 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for only $30.99 while the deal lasts. These are digital codes, so you'll get it via email right away.

Benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership

Online Multiplayer

Free Monthly Games

Auto game patch download from rest mode

Exclusive early access to game trials, demos, and public beta trials

100GB of online storage for saves

Exclusive content and discounts in PlayStation Store

PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5

