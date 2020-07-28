Pokemon and Casetify Reunite for a '90s Style iPhone Case Collection

Casetify and The Pokemon Company teamed up on a wildly successful collection of iPhone cases and accessories last year, so they're joining forces once again in 2020. However, this time around the designs are all about '90s nostalgia.

The collection will include Pokemon like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle on accessories for iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, Wireless Chargers, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and more. These popular Pokemon will be incorporated into designs inspired by '90s trends like checkerboards and tie-dye.

You can take a look at some of the upcoming Pokemon phone cases and accessories in the gallery below. If you like what you see, you can sign up for a waitlist that grants early access to the collection here at Casetify. The first drop of a three part series will debut on August 12th. Given that the previous Casetify x Pokemon collection sold out, you'll want to be on that waitlist.

"The CASETiFY & Pokémon collaboration is one of our most talked about and globally loved releases," said CASETiFY CEO and co-founder, Wes Ng. "We're thrilled to bring fans another round of amazing designs, this time incorporating nostalgic patterns from the '90s on our signature cases."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.