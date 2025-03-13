Pokemon Le Creuset Cookware Collection Launches In The U.S.

You are probably familiar with Le Creuset cookware and the extremely high prices that they command. However, are the same fans that buy Pikachu waffle makers for $50 prepared to drop as much as $999 on a limited edition Pikachu pot? We’re about to find out because the Pokemon x Le Creuset collection that has been available in Japan for nearly a year has arrived stateside courtesy of Bokku Boutique. At the time of writing, you can shop a collection of Pokemon mugs, bowls, pots and plates right here at Bokku with prices starting at $85.

Apparently, some of the “more affordable” items in the collection have already sold out, which means only the most well paid of Pokemon trainers need apply at this point. On the plus side, these are limited edition items that are built to last. So, technically they’re collector’s items. That said, this isn’t Le Creuset’s first Pop culture collab. They’ve also partnered with IPs like Harry Potter and Star Wars in the past.

Of course, if you can’t stomach the prices on the Le Creuset collection, there’s no shortage of Pokemon merch out there for your kitchen that won’t break the bank. For example, the same company that makes the Pokemon waffle maker also has a collection of inexpensive toasters, popcorn makers, mugs, and more available here on Amazon. You can find more mugs, bottles, and bowls from Silver Buffalo here on Amazon as well.