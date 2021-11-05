Harry Potter Le Creuset Collection Is On Sale Now

In 2019, Le Creuset launched a Star Wars collection of cast iron cookware, and fans went nuts for it. Now Harry Potter fans who are wizards in the kitchen can conjure up some magical meals with an outstanding Le Creuset collection of their own. It comes in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the debut Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in theaters.

The lineup includes Dutch ovens with Quidditch and Harry Potter lightning scar designs, a Voldermort-themed casserole dish, a bright-red Hogwarts express tea kettle, spatulas in the shape of wands, a Hedwig pie bird, mugs, plates and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find a bargain on The Harry Potter Le Creuset Collection in Diagon Alley. The series exclusive to Willams Sonoma, and you can shop it all right here. Not surprisingly, everything is pricey. Expect to pay $300 to $400 for the Dutch ovens, $150 for the tea kettle, and $140 for the casserole dish.

Note that the Le Creuset items are part of a larger Harry Potter collection at Williams Sonoma that includes everything from cookie cutters to Instant Pots. You can shop their entire Harry Potter collection right here. Details on some of our favorite items in the Le Creuset collection can be found below.

Le Creuset Harry Potter Lord Voldemort Stoneware Rectangular Covered Casserole ($140 – Order Here): Features include a Voldemort’s wand handle and a Dark Mark at the bottom of the pan.

Le Creuset Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Tea Kettle ($115 – Order Here): Made from lightweight carbon steel with porcelain enamel. Features a gold, single-tone whistling spout and a gold knob emblazoned with the 9 ¾ train platform.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Harry Potter Quidditch Round Dutch Oven ($300 – Order Here): This Dutch oven is embossed with Quidditch goal posts with a Golden Snitch knob in solid brass.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Harry Potter Round Dutch Oven ($400 – Order Here): This Dutch oven is embossed with a Harry Potter glasses icon topped off with a lightning bolt scar knob in solid brass.