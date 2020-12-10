PS5 and Xbox Series X Games are Buy 2, Get 1 Free, Includes Cyberpunk 2077

If you were lucky enough to score a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this year, there are deals on games happening here at Best Buy that are worth checking out. It deal offers three PS5 or Xbox Series X games for the price of two - including including Cyberpunk 2077, which launches today, December 10th. Best Buy is also tossing in a SteelBook case for the game for free.

Other notable games in Best Buy's B2G1 free PS5 and Xbox Series X game sale include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Godfall, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Watch Dogs: Legion and more. You can shop the entire buy 2, get 1 free sale on games right here while it lasts.

Keep in mind that many of the games in the offer are listed for the PS4 or Xbox One, but feature free upgrades for the PS5 or Xbox Series X that take advantage of the next-gen hardware with improved graphics, gameplay, and more. This includes Cyberpunk 2077.

You can check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review right here.

Naturally, you'll also need to own the standard PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as opposed to the PS5 Digital and Xbox Series S consoles to take advantage of the deal since it's all physical copies. That said, this illustrates one clear advantage that the standard consoles have over the digital versions - discounts. You're far more likely to see deals on physical copies from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart than you will on digital versions. At the very least it's something to consider for anyone who is still hunting for a console upgrade.

