The PS5 Will Be In Stock Today With a Random Queue

Ordering a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S console is no easy task, with retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart repeatedly selling out of their meager restocks in seconds. However, Sony is giving you a rare chance to cut in front of the line on a PS5 thanks to a queue that assigns visitors a random spot in line.

The PS5 will be available to lucky customers here at PS Direct starting at 1pm PST / 4pm EST today, December 16th. When you arrive you'll be placed into the waiting room and assigned a random spot in line at launch. Keep in mind that you'll need PSN account to purchase. If you miss out, keep the following in mind...

Here's a Big Tip For Getting Yourself a PlayStation 5:

Walmart is currently your best bet to order a PS5 or an Xbox Series X/S on a day-to-day basis. They have consistently advertised the launch time of new stock directly on the product pages, and an PS5 / Xbox Series X/S event that launched yesterday proved to be a gold mine for customers. So miracles can happen. That said, you can keep tabs on the PS5 at Walmart here and the PS5 Digital at Walmart here.

When new stock is about to arrive at Walmart, the date and time will be highlighted in green - the status could change at any time. If the links are down completely, that's usually a sign that Walmart doesn't plan to get new stock in the near future. Walmart is also getting better at battling bots, which means more consoles are going to actual customers. Additional PS5 retailer links can be found below.

If all else fails, you can always grab a PS5 via sites like eBay and StockX if you're willing to pay the outrageous markups.

