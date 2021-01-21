Another Big PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Restock is Happening Today

(Photo: Sony/Microsoft)

Today has been a big day for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S restocks, but it's not over yet. Your next big chance to order one of these consoles at the standard price is happening today, January 21st thanks to Walmart, who plan a restock on both consoles at precisely 12pm PST / 3pm EST. Make sure that you are signed in to your Walmart account and have the following links ready to go at launch time:

More Chances to Buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

If you miss out again, keep tabs on the following links for additional restocks since they seem to be happening at a more regular clip. Again, pay special attention to Walmart because they are generally good about advertising the next launch time on their console product pages. They also appear to be getting better at delivering the consoles to actual customers.

As we saw today, when one major retailer gets new stock of the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, there's a solid chance that other major retailers will drop additional stock on the same day. That's something to keep in mind if you're still struggling to get an order in - though it seems like you're going to have to deal with the bot issue for the foreseeable future.

