PUMA Nintendo Entertainment System Sneakers Launch Today

Last week, PUMA and Nintendo launched a shoe and apparel collection that celebrates the iconic Super Mario franchise and the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) console that started it all. The wave included the Super Mario 64 Future Rider, Super Mario Galaxy RS-Fast, Super Mario Sunshine Clyde, and Super Mario Sunshine RS-Dreamer - all of which have sold out. However, your chance to grab the crown jewel of the collection - the NES Future Rider sneaker - is happening today, December 4th. Here's how to get a pair...

PUMA x Nintendo NES Sneakers: Release Times, Pre-Orders, and Price

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Future Rider sneaker will be available here at PUMA.com starting today, December 4th at 7am PST / 10am EST. They're priced at a reasonable $90 in adult sizes.

PUMA's NES sneaker will also be available in kids sizes, though they won't be available until December 28th. At that time you can order them here in PUMA's hub for the Nintendo Super Mario Bros. collection for $60 in toddler sizes and $65 in little kids' sizes.

When the NES sneakers sell out, you'll have to grab them via sites like eBay and StockX - for a premium of course.

PUMA x Nintendo NES Sneaker Design

The shoes feature the color scheme from the original Nintendo Entertainment System console, and include details like Super Mario Bros game graphics on the tongue, a NES controller tag, and a power button on the heel. You can take a closer look at these details in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.