QMx Deadpool and Spider Pennywise Q-Fig Exclusives Coming to Walmart

With San Diego Comic-Con going online as Comic-Con@Home this year, Walmart followed suit with the debut of their Collector Con earlier this week. Basically, it's an online hub for collectibles that would have been sold at SDCC, but are now Walmart exclusives. Quantum Mechanix (QMx) jumped on board with their line of unique Q-Figs, which means that these delightful and quirky figures will be available to more fans than ever before.

As part of this partnership, QMx will release several Q-Figs as Walmart exclusives later this year. This includes the Spider Pennywise Q-Fig Max pictured above, and the Deadpool & Unicorn Q-Fig Max pictured below. They will be available to pre-order via Walmart's new QMx page in September and October respectively. You can check out all of the Walmart Collector Con items right here.

Note that the Q-Fig Max range is large and more detailed than a standard Q-Fig. For example, their Harry Potter and Rubeus Hagrid figure measures 6-inches high and 7-inches wide, and is comprised of over 50 individually cast pieces. You can grab it here at Walmart now. Some additional QMx figures that are up for pre-order via Walmart are listed below:

QMx CEO Andy Gore had the following to say about the Walmart partnership:

“Q-Figs have always been about delivering reality-bending designs at prices few premium collectibles can touch. With Walmart’s support, we will be bringing more action, more detail, and more compelling storytelling to more customers than ever before.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.