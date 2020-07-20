Ready Player Two Pre-Orders are Live With a Huge Discount

Earnest Cline's Ready Player One was a very successful 2011 science fiction novel that became a very successful film directed by Steven Spielberg in 2018. Now Player Two has entered the game. At the time of writing there aren't any official details on the plot, but we assume that it will nostalgia and pop culture Easter egg fans even harder this time around - if that's actually possible.

Earnest Cline's Ready Player Two sequel is up for pre-order on Amazon in hardcover for $19.23 (34% off) and on Kindle for $14.99. It is also available on Audible for $35 or one credit for members (presumably Wil Wheaton will narrate once again - his audiobook performances are highly recommended). Note that you won't be charged until the hardcover ships (arrives November 24th), and you'll automatically get the best discount that occurs during the pre-order period. Odds are this will be the best discount, so lock it down while you can.

To refresh your memory, here's the official synopsis for the original book:

"It's the year 2044 and the real world has become an ugly place. We're out of oil. We've wrecked the climate. Famine, poverty and disease are widespread.

Like most of humanity, Wade Watts escapes this depressing reality by spending his waking hours jacked into the OASIS, a sprawling virtual utopia where you can be anything you want to be, where you can live and play and fall in love on any of 10,000 planets. And like most of humanity, Wade is obsessed by the ultimate lottery ticket that lies concealed within this alternate reality: OASIS founder James Halliday, who dies with no heir, has promised that control of the OASIS - and his massive fortune - will go to the person who can solve the riddles he has left scattered throughout his creation.

For years, millions have struggled fruitlessly to attain this prize, knowing only that the riddles are based in the culture of the late 20th century. And then Wade stumbles onto the key to the first puzzle.

Suddenly, he finds himself pitted against thousands of competitors in a desperate race to claim the ultimate prize, a chase that soon takes on terrifying real-world dimensions - and that will leave both Wade and his world profoundly changed."

