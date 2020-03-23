Resident Evil 3 Remake Carlos Oliveira Hoodie Features 6 Canvas Pockets

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set to release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in just a little over a week on April 3rd. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to play the game on day one while while wearing this awesome Carlos Oliveira Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) hoodie, but it looks like it will be worth the wait.

Carlos Oliveira is a mercenary that was hired by U.B.C.S as a Heavy Weapons specialist, and he has been tasked to find and rescue survivors of the T-Virus outbreak in Raccoon City. He’s the kind of guy that’s ready for anything, as the abundance of pockets on his tactical vest clearly illustrates. The hoodie version of this vest also has an abundance of pockets on the chest (6 canvas pockets according to the manufacturer) so you can have supplies at the ready during our own real world pandemic.

The hoodie is only a rendering at this point, but the manufacturer states that the final product will also include a “high density print UBCS logo on sleeve” and “durable body construction composed of thick cotton and polyester blend”. It should be similar quality to the exceedingly awesome Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy R.P.D hoodie that launched last year.

The Resident Evil 3 U.B.C.S. Carlos Oliveira Hoodie is available to pre-order here at Merchoid in sizes S to XXXL for $66.99 (price includes all taxes and shipping) with delivery currently slated for August. The coronavirus outbreak could affect that date, so you might want to reserve one in your size sooner rather than later in case the release date gets pushed back.

For those who are unfamiliar, the remake of Resident Evil 3 follows Jill Valentine as she fights for survival against the zombie hordes in Raccoon City while being hunted by the monstrous Nemesis T-Type. Pre-orders for the game are live at Best Buy with a bonus SteelBook case.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.