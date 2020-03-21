Resident Evil 3's Demo Posters Are Full of Easter Eggs

Resident Evil 3’s demo that’s now available across all platforms is the perfect way to experience the remake before its April release, but it’s also prime Easter egg content for Capcom. The developers didn’t disappoint either by flooding the game’s opening area with a bunch of different posters that advertised different movies and other events in the Resident Evil world, some of which advertise the game itself. Players quickly took notice of the posters that decorate the opening level of the game and shared some of their favorites, though some people felt they were a bit immersion-breaking for their taste.

The posters in question can be found in the subway within the Resident Evil 3 demo. They’re basically impossible to miss since players begin their demo underground in the subway tunnels and have to walk by an entire wall of posters before they can encounter their first zombie and really get started with the demo. You’ll find some pretty obvious references by examining them, some of which reference other Capcom creations while others are direct callouts to some pretty popular pop culture icons and movies.

Of course, this is Capcom we’re talking about, so crossovers and Easter eggs like this are to be expected, even if it’s just a demo we’re talking about. Monster Hunter World is one of the best examples of this, a huge game from Capcom that’s seen crossovers for all different sorts of the company’s properties. Resident Evil has paid a visit to Monster Hunter World before, though there’s no telling if we’ll end up seeing some monster hunters invade the world of Resident Evil 3 somehow.

If you haven’t played the demo yet, you should probably take your time to check out the posters if not to see what Capcom has hidden in the subway than to at least prepare yourself for the rest of the demo. It’s not an extremely difficult preview of the game, but it does task players with keeping their wits about them since zombies leap from unexpected places and, in true Resident Evil fashion, aren’t always as dead as they first appear. That’s before players even get to Nemesis as well, a recurring antagonist in the game who’s not playing around.

For those who missed out on the posters the first time around, you can see some of the best examples of them below as well as players’ reactions to spotting the references.