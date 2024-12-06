S.H.Figuarts One Piece Blackbeard Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Bandai Tamashii Nations has released an all-new Blackbeard S.H.Figuarts Action Figure that looks like it will definitely impress One Piece collectors. The Marshall D.Teach Four Emperors S.H.Figuarts figure looks fantastic, is highly articulated and stands at 9 1/2 inches tall so it’s no surprise that it’s priced at $229.99, making it one of the more expensive entries in the S.H.Figuarts line. You an get your pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth now with free U.S. shipping slated for August. Additional details on the Blackbeard figure can be found below.

One Piece Marshall D. Teach Four Emperors S.H.Figuarts Action Figure: 9 ½-inches tall and includes a fabric fur cape, 3x pairs of interchangeable hands, 2x interchangeable facial expressions, special prop pedestal set, and replacement expression parts for S.H.Figuarts Monkey D. Luffy Gear 5 (sold separately) / $229.99 / Estimated Arrival – August 2025 / See here at Entertainment Earth along with additional One Piece figures in the S.H. Figuarts lineup.

If you’re a One Piece fan, then you probably watched season one of the live-action Netflix adaptation. While Netflix hasn’t always been the best when it comes to anime remakes (looking at you, Death Note), fans of the anime enjoyed what Netflix was able to do with One Piee. After 8 episodes, season one ended and with fans just craving more. As of today, the series has finished filming for season 2, and one main actor has even implied it’ll drop next year.

While we still don’t know when the next season will actually drop, we do have some idea of where season 2 is going. The Strawhat Pirates will come face to face with the disastrous Mr. 3. The villainous Mr. 3, to be played in the live-action by David Dastmalchain, has the ability “to create and manipulate candle wax.” Fans of the anime and manga will know what trouble awaits our crew, but for those waiting for the live-action series, you’ll have to be patient and see. But just know, Mr. 3 gets pretty creative.

Astute fans have caught a look at the design for season 2’s villain, Mr. 3. One fan even caught a picture of a statue on set that looks like David Dastmalchain with a Mr. 3 design. At least we know they did the three on top of his head correctly! Other than these hints, season 2 of the live-action series will remain a mystery for a while.



