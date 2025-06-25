Samsung Drops Massive Prime Day TV Deals Ahead of the Rush

Prime Day officially lands July 8–11, but Samsung’s already turning up the heat with early deals on its top-tier TVs on Samsung’s official website. Right now, you can save up to $3,000 on models like the ultra-premium 85-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900D or grab The Frame starting at just $749.99 for the 43-inch screen. Whether you’re revamping the living room or upgrading your gaming setup, these promos are seriously worth a look.



For Hardcore Gamers and Sports Fans: QLED and Neo QLED Deals

Neo QLED 4K QN90D Great for: Gaming, sports, well-lit rooms

65-inch model starts at $1,299

model starts at Bright HDR, fast motion clarity, anti-glare screen Get Deal

For gamers and sports fans who want brightness and speed, the Neo QLED 4K QN90D is a serious contender. It features excellent HDR performance, high refresh rates, and Samsung’s top-tier 4K picture processing. The 65-inch version is down to $1,299, with $1,400 in savings. Or, you can grab the biggest 98-inch model for $5,000 in savings.

Neo QLED 8K QN800D 85-inch model starts at $3,499

model starts at AI-powered 8K upscaling, incredible detail

Great for: Home theaters, future-proofed setups Get Deal

Stepping into 8K territory, the Neo QLED 8K QN800D packs ultra-detailed resolution and AI-powered upscaling. This display is built for large living rooms and home theaters where screen size really matters. The 85-inch model starts at $3,499, with savings reaching up to $2,500.

Neo QLED 8K QN900D 65-inch model starts at $2,999

model starts at Top-of-the-line 8K display, ultra-slim Infinity Screen

Great for: Premium media rooms, tech enthusiasts Get Deal

For those chasing the very top of Samsung’s 8K range, the Neo QLED 8K QN900D delivers exceptional brightness, an ultra-slim design, and a near-invisible bezel. This is the no-compromise option, and during the sale, the 65-inch version drops to $2,999 with up to $3,000 off select sizes.

QLED 4K Q80D 75-inch model starts at $1,199

model starts at Strong brightness, solid local dimming

Great for: Big living rooms, everyday viewing Get Deal

If you’re after a large 4K TV without going over budget, the QLED 4K Q80D is a solid pick. It delivers great brightness, clear detail, and a strong smart TV platform. The 75-inch model is now just $1,199 with up to $1,000 in discounts.

QLED 4K Q70D 75-inch model starts at $799

model starts at Smooth 120Hz refresh rate, slim design

Great for: Budget-friendly big screens, casual gaming Get Deal

Finally, the QLED 4K Q70D is one of the best bang-for-buck TVs in the lineup. It offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and vivid picture quality in a slim design. During this sale, the 75-inch model drops to just $799 with a $1,000 discount, making it great for a living room upgrade that doesn’t wreck your wallet.

For Movie Lovers and Art Fans: The Frame & OLED Picks

Frame TV 50-inch model starts at $849

model starts at Doubles as wall art when not in use

Great for: Design-focused living rooms, stylish home setups Get deal

The Frame TV leads the pack in style. It resembles framed artwork when not in use and comes with customizable bezels to match your décor. With up to $450 off, the 50-inch model starts at $849 during the sale, making it one of the most eye-catching upgrades you can mount on a wall.

OLED S90D 55-inch model starts at $1,199

model starts at Pure blacks, high contrast, stunning color accuracy

Great for: Movie lovers, console gamers Get deal

Samsung’s OLED S90D hits the sweet spot for contrast lovers. With rich blacks, vibrant color, and fast response times, it’s a fantastic option for watching your favorite fantasy movie in a dark room and console gaming. The 55-inch model is down to $1,199 with up to $2,100 savings on the biggest model.

OLED S95D 55-inch model starts at $1,899

model starts at Brighter OLED panel, better visibility in light

Great for: Mixed-use rooms, daytime viewing get deal

The OLED S95D brings even more punch, thanks to a brighter panel that performs better in well-lit rooms. It still has all the hallmarks of premium OLED with deep contrast, wide color range, and smooth motion. You can grab the 55-inch version for $1,899, saving up to $700.

