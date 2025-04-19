Best PS5 Game of 2025 Free With PS Plus (But Some Aren’t Impressed)

The best PS5 game of 2025, according to Metacritic, is free with PS Plus. Yet, some PlayStation Plus subscribers who have checked out the free PS5 game are not impressed, suggesting the critically acclaimed new release may be overrated. The free PS Plus game in question has a 92 on Metacritic, which makes it the highest-rated 2025 game so far. When you read user reviews for the game though, they aren’t as flattering. They are still very positive, but not quite as positive. For example, on Steam the game only has an 83% approval rating. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 3.87 out of 5 rating. And then on Metacritic, the user reviews are a 77.

For those completely out of the loop, the game is Blue Prince. According to reviews, it is the best game of 2025, or at least one of them. According to user reviews, however, not so much. To this end, perhaps it should come as no surprise one of the top posts on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page is a post from a PS Plus subscriber noting they have not enjoyed their time with the puzzle game.

The post notes that Blue Prince does not respect the player’s time with the amount of RNG it injects into its puzzles and obtuse storytelling. And this leads to repeating a lot of the same content over and over again.

“Agreed. It feels more like lottery than roguelite, idea is interesting but not fun,” reads a comment on the post in agreement. Another comment adds: “Same. I saw ‘universally praised puzzle game’ and got hyped because I love puzzle games. This isn’t what I was looking for at all.”

Of course, none of this is to take away from Blue Prince, which certainly is quality and has undeniably found many willing to champion it. However, it is the latest game in an increasing trend of reviewers and consumers not being on the same page. This happens particularly with a few indie games every year that end up being championed by the press as one of the games of the year, but when you check user reviews for said game you get a completely different picture of it.

All of this is to say, those on PS5 interested in checking out Blue Prince based on the critical acclaim should know that it is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. They should also know though that user reviews for the game are not as glowing, and even those that love puzzle games are finding some problems with it. A 92 on Metacritic is very impressive, and indicative of some level of undeniable quality, but know the praise is not universal. For some it’s the Game of the Year so far, but others are bouncing off it hard, yet this is not really reflected by the game’s Metacritic score or the many reviews for it.

