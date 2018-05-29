Exclusive ‘Sandman’ Death and ‘Rick and Morty’ Pickle Rick Funko Pops are Shipping Now

Funko collectors have two big Previews Exclusive releases to add to their collection today – a limbless Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty and Death from Neil Gaiman’s iconic Sandman comic series! Both figures have emerged from pre-order and are shipping now.

The Pickle Rick Funko Pop is available here and the Death Funko Pop is available here while supplies last. For the most part Previews Exclusive Funko Pop figures are sold through comic book stores, but you can usually find them online at a select group of speciality shops. Just don’t expect to pick one up at your local Target. Grab these while you can. The official descriptions read:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s Pickle Rick! From the Rick and Morty cartoon series comes two variations of the genius scientist in pickle form without limbs. This Rick and Morty Pickle Rick no Limbs Pop! Vinyl Figure #350 – Previews Exclusive measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. The ‘Rick and Morty Pickle Rick no Limbs Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive comes with a display stand.”

“From Neil Gaiman’s iconic series, Sandman, comes Death herself! This 3 3/4-inch tall Pop! Vinyl Figure features Death in a black and white deco and is holding her umbrella with her right hand at her hip. The Sandman Death Black and White Pop! Vinyl Figure #234 – Previews Exclusive makes a perfect addition to any Sandman fan’s collection!“

In other Funko news, the Entertainment Earth exclusive Guardians of the Galaxy Thanos glow-in-the-dark 6-inch Pop figure was first released in 2015 and sold out quickly. Thanks to the the recent success of Avengers: Infinity War, Entertainment Earth was able to bring the figure back for a limited run. The figure generally sells in the $40 range on sites like eBay these days, but you can get it directly from the source for $15.99 while supplies last.

Needless to say, you should jump on this one while you can because there’s a good chance that it will be gone for good after this run.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.