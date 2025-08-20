Saw Horror Films Get Exclusive 4K Steelbook Blu-ray Releases For Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, Lionsgate is bringing Saw 2, Saw 3 and Saw 4 to 4K Blu-ray for the first time ever, and they’re doing it in style with Amazon exclusive Steelbook releases. As you can see, the cover designs are outstanding.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for Saw II were available here on Amazon. You can find a listing for Saw III here and Saw IV here, and pre-orders for those are expected to go live at any moment. They’ll arrive on your doorstep October 21st – just in time for your Halloween horror movie marathon. A breakdown of the special features can be found below.

Saw II 4K Blu-ray Steelbook / Amazon Exclusive / Arrives October 21st pre-order on amazon

Saw II 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Special Features

Disc 1 / 2- 4K Ultra HD (Movie + Special Features) Audio Commentary with director Darren Lynn Bousman and actors Donnie Wahlberg and Beverley Mitchell Audio Commentary with producers Oren Koules, Mark Burg, and executive producer Peter Block Audio Commentary with executive producer James Wan and writer/executive producer Leigh Whannell The Scott Tibbs Documentary The Story Behind the Story Gregg Hoffman: In Memoriam Bits and Pieces: The Props of Saw II Zombie: A Short Student Film By Darren Lynn Bousman

4K and Blu-ray Exclusives New Blood: Director Darren Lynn Bousman Looks Back Appreciating Life: Actor Tobin Bell on Saw II Establishing Shot with Darren Lynn Bousman Theatrical Trailer



Saw III 4K Blu-ray Steelbook / Amazon Exclusive / Arrives October 21st pre-order on amazon

Saw III 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Special Features

Disc 1 / 2- 4K Ultra HD (Movie + Special Features) Audio commentary with director Darren Lynn Bousman and executive producers Leigh Whannell and executive producers Peter Block and Jason Constantine Audio commentary with producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg Audio commentary with Darren Lynn Bousman, editor Kevin Greutert, and cinematographer David A. Armstrong The Traps of Saw III The Props of Saw III The Writing of Saw III Amanda: The Evolution of a Killer Darren’s Diary Deleted scenes

4K and Blu-ray Exclusives Making your own choices: Darren Lynn Bousman looks back Clock is ticking: Actor Tobin Bell on Saw III Theatrical Trailer



Saw IV 4K Blu-ray Steelbook / Amazon Exclusive / Arrives October 21st pre-order on amazon

Saw IV 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Special Features