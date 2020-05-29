The Scooby-Doo: Betrayal at Mystery Mansion Board Game is Live

Avalon Hill's popular Betrayal at House on the Hill board game involves you and your friends exploring a creepy old house where evil might lurk in any room. That premise seems like the perfect opportunity for a Scooby-Doo spinoff, which is why Avalon Hill and Warner Bros. made it happen to coincide with the launch of the SCOOB! film earlier this month.

In the game you'll play as Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, or Fred to explore a mansion, undercover clues, and thwart monsters. Once enough clues have been collected, one player will switch sides to play the role of the villain. If that sounds like fun to you, start practicing your "meddling kids" line now because pre-orders for the game are live.

At the time of writing you can pre-order Scooby-Doo: Betrayal at Mystery Mansion here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $35 with shipping slated for July 24th. The official description for the game reads:

"What’s going on at Mystery Mansion? Scooby-Doo and the Gang are keen to find out in this board game based on Betrayal at House on the Hill. Play as Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, or Fred as you explore the mansion, find clues, and maybe even catch sight of a monster. Or was it a g-g-g-g-ghost? Find enough Clues to learn what’s really going on—then the Haunt starts, and one player will switch sides to play the role of the Monster. Zoinks. Betrayal at Mystery Mansion is jam-packed with more goodies than a Super Shaggy Sandwich, including 25 haunts, never-before-seen monsters, and updated rules tailored for a family game night. Every time you play Betrayal at Mystery Mansion, it’s a new game. It’s the perfect addition to your family board game library."

Originally released in 2004, Betrayal at House on the Hill has become a perennial favorite for tabletop fans. The game has immense replayability and has spawned several new editions, including the D&D-themed Betrayal at Baldur's Gate and 2018's hit Betrayal Legacy, which integrated a storyline and legacy aspects to the game. The base game is available here on Amazon for $29.49.

