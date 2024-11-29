Secretlab Black Friday Deals Include $100 Off The Titan Evo

Secretlab, purveyors of your dream gaming chair, have some fantastic sales going for Black Friday 2024. This includes up to $100 off their popular Titan EVO chair lineup, $30 the more affordable Titan Evo Lite, up to $139 off Magnus Pro desks, and more. You can check out the entire sale here at SecretLab and find out if you can make the setup you’ve always wanted a reality. Additional details about discounts and bundles can be found below.

Secretlab Black Friday Deals:

TITAN Evo – Up to $100 off

MAGNUS Pro – Up to $139 off

TITAN Evo Lite – $30 off

Classics – $100 off

MAGNUS Metal Desk – Up to $99 off

SKINS – Up to $30 off

Accessories – Up to 38% off

Secretlab Black Friday Bundles:

Essential Chair Bundle – $100 off

Essential Desk Bundle – $159 off

Ultimate Chair and Desk Bundle – Up to $303 off

Essential Chair and Desk Bundle – Up to $189 off

Pure White Ultimate Bundle – Up to $264 off

Pure White Essentials Bundle – Up to $244 off

Shop Secretlab bundles here

On a related note, Secretlab unveiled their new SKINS Lite line back at the beginning of the month. These lite versions still include fantastic protection, comfort, and style but at a more affordable starting price of $99. At launch, there were six design options in total for fans of Netflix’s Arcane series, Dragon Ball Z, Star Wars, and World of Warcraft. Beyond just the awesome aesthetics that these covers provide, Secret Labs SKINS Lite line provides 360 degrees of protection against dirt and oils, and they’re machine washable, making them a great way to stay clean and fresh while gaming. The covers also only take roughly 3 minutes to put on. You choose from over grab a Secretlab SKINS Lite from their site right here.



