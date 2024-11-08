Secretlab Announces An Affordable SKINS Lite Chair Cover Line

A comfortable chair is an integral part of a gaming setup, and a Secretlab Titan Evo chair is generally the top choice to fill that role. In addition to being comfortable and functional, they’re also highly customizable thanks to the SKINS collection of sleeves that allow you to upgrade your look without buying a completely new chair. However, they’re still quite pricey at around $170-$200 each. That changes today.

Secretlab has unveiled their new SKINS Lite line, which is said to provide the same protection, comfort, and style as the original versions at a more affordable starting price of $99. At launch, there are six design options in total for fans of Netflix’s Arcane series, Dragon Ball Z, Star Wars, and World of Warcraft. These designs will be available to order from the Secrelab website starting today, November 8th. UPDATE: Scroll down the page or select “Choose from 31 variants” to find the new Skins Lite product. Note that Naruto and Cyberpunk designs are also available.

The Dragon Ball Z definitely appeal to me – clearly inspired by the outfits of the Saiyans Goku and Vegeta for Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary. I know the Dragon Ball items would go perfectly with my own chair if I had one, especially now that I’ve been playing Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero. The Arcane collection is another cool one, highlighting the sisters Jinx and Vi with juxtaposing red and purple covers. Rounding out the collection is World of Warcraft’s Illidan Stormrage and the The Lich King.

Secretlab notes that some of their most popular Special Edition SKINS from Cyberpunk 2077 and Star Wars will also be available in made available in the SKINS Lite line.

Beyond just the awesome aesthetics that these covers provide, Secret Labs SKINS Lite line provides 360 degrees of protection against dirt and oils and they’re machine washable, making them a great way to stay clean and fresh while gaming. The covers also only take roughly 3 minutes to put on.

If you want to refresh the look of your Titan Evo chair but were put off by the price of the original SKINS, then the SKINS Lite collection seems like the way to go. You might even consider owning multiple SKINS at the more affordable price. However, if you don’t have a Titan Evo chair yet, you might want to consider the top-of-the line NanoGen edition that was launched last week.

