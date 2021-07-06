Seinfeld LEGO Set First Look Officially Revealed

✖

Lego announced today that they are launching presales for a Seinfeld-themed Lego collector's set. The set, which includes both George's apartment and the brick wall and stool set where he would perform his stand-up act. It also includes five Lego minifigs, featuring Jerry, George, Kramer, Elaine, and Newman -- and Jerry's apartment is one of the most complex, detailed, cluttered Lego rooms you will ever see. And, yes, there's a hidden Superman. If there wasn't, it seems like fans would have figured out a way to use one of the hundreds of Lego Supermen out there to fix it, of course.

You can see the official description of the set from the Lego website. You can also preorder the set there.

Seinfeld was ‘the show about nothing’ that made everyone laugh, and now you can celebrate the legendary TV sitcom with this collectible LEGO® Ideas Seinfeld display model (21328) of Jerry’s apartment. It's packed with authentic details to delight fans, such as the kitchen/living room where Jerry and friends would hang out and the hallway from where neighbor Kramer would burst in. Accessory elements include a blue statue, muffin top, painting of Uncle Leo, Prognosis Negative videotape, Commando 8 air conditioner and Festivus pole.

There are LEGO minifigures of 5 beloved Seinfeld characters, Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman, to spark nostalgic memories of sidesplitting scenes. The set also includes a small, buildable stage for stand-up comedian Jerry.

This model kit is part of a collection of LEGO sets for creative adults. It makes a wonderful 1990s nostalgia gift for yourself or for Seinfeld fans or LEGO enthusiasts in your life.