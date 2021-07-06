Seinfeld LEGO Set First Look Officially Revealed
Lego announced today that they are launching presales for a Seinfeld-themed Lego collector's set. The set, which includes both George's apartment and the brick wall and stool set where he would perform his stand-up act. It also includes five Lego minifigs, featuring Jerry, George, Kramer, Elaine, and Newman -- and Jerry's apartment is one of the most complex, detailed, cluttered Lego rooms you will ever see. And, yes, there's a hidden Superman. If there wasn't, it seems like fans would have figured out a way to use one of the hundreds of Lego Supermen out there to fix it, of course.
You can see the official description of the set from the Lego website. You can also preorder the set there.
Seinfeld was ‘the show about nothing’ that made everyone laugh, and now you can celebrate the legendary TV sitcom with this collectible LEGO® Ideas Seinfeld display model (21328) of Jerry’s apartment. It's packed with authentic details to delight fans, such as the kitchen/living room where Jerry and friends would hang out and the hallway from where neighbor Kramer would burst in. Accessory elements include a blue statue, muffin top, painting of Uncle Leo, Prognosis Negative videotape, Commando 8 air conditioner and Festivus pole.
There are LEGO minifigures of 5 beloved Seinfeld characters, Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman, to spark nostalgic memories of sidesplitting scenes. The set also includes a small, buildable stage for stand-up comedian Jerry.
This model kit is part of a collection of LEGO sets for creative adults. It makes a wonderful 1990s nostalgia gift for yourself or for Seinfeld fans or LEGO enthusiasts in your life.
- Relive scenes from the classic 1990s TV sitcom about nothing with this fantastic LEGO® Ideas Seinfeld display model (21328), featuring a brick-built recreation of Jerry’s apartment.
- Includes 5 minifigures: Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman, with accessory elements including a microphone, pretzel, fishing rod, slice of bread and fish in a bag.
- Jerry’s apartment features a kitchen with a buildable counter, fridge with Superman™ sticker, microwave, ovenand more, a living room with a sofa, armchair and tables, plus an office area.
- Also includes a buildable stage and accessory elements inspired by the show, including a statue, muffin top, Prognosis Negative videotape, Commando 8 air conditioner and Festivus pole.
- The model measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) wide and 7 in. (18 cm) deep. A delightful display piece for your home, the set is also a super gift idea for Seinfeld and LEGO® fans.
- The set is fun to build solo orwith friends and family to pass on your love of the Seinfeld TV show – you’ll want to photograph and share pictures of this charming, collectible item of memorabilia.
- This 1,326-piece set comes with an illustrated booklet about Seinfeld, the set’s fan creator and LEGO® designers, plus step-by-step instructions to make the building process a pleasure.
- This buildable model for adults is part of a collection of superb LEGO® Ideas sets, each created by a fan designer, voted for by thousands of LEGO fans and produced by the LEGO Group.
- LEGO® components meet demanding industry standards to ensure that they are consistent and connect simply and strongly. It’s been that way since 1958.
- LEGO® building bricks and pieces are thoroughly tested and analyzed to ensure that every LEGO set meets stringent global safety standards.