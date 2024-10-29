Seven 4K Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook Up Is On Sale Now

David Fincher fans, listen up… Universal Pictures’ relatively new DVD website GRUV has just put up an all-new 4K UltraHD limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook of Seven (or Se7en), the iconic 1995 crime drama starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and Gwenyth Paltrow. The cover design appears to based on the end of the chase scene in the rain when John Doe confronts David Mills, which is an interesting choice. The Blu-ray is available to pre-order now right here at GRUV for $29.99, though you might be able to use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout to bring the price down to $23.99. You might also find it here on Amazon in the coming days.

Seven has definitely solidified itself in film history, now considered in some lists as one of the best of all-time. David Fincher has also gone on to do big things in the years since. His impressive catalog also includes directing credits on other iconic films such as: Fight Club, Gone Girl, The Social Network and Zodiac. His talents have gone beyond the silver screen, landing him a deal with Netflix, where he created Mindhunter, one of the most beloved series in recent memory. And, if your taste is similar to mine, you’re probably also wishing that it had been greenlit for a third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Fincher’s popularity having grown so spectacularly since, it’s no wonder that Seven has remained so prominent in audiences memories (besides, it’s the kind of movie that sticks with you). Earlier this year, a Se7en 4K Blu-ray Collector’s Edition was released that also completely sold out, so you’ll want to keep that in mind with regard to the new Steelbook edition.

Crazy final acts became a staple for Fincher, a director who works particularly well with high tension scenarios. From the final explosion in Fight Club, to that one famous scene with Andrew Garfield in The Social Network (you know the one), and the horrible moment of realization from Brad Pitt of what was in the box at the end of Seven, Fincher has given film fans something to remember forever, even if it’s only in our nightmares.

Indeed, this is one of the most memorable films ever made, and frequently considered to have one of the most haunting finales in film history. Brad Pitt’s charisma and style shine as he takes on the role of a hotheaded bad boy, while Morgan Freeman delivers one of the best renditions of a haggard detective, ready to get out of the game for good.

To stay up to date on other DVD drops, keep an eye on our Gear page!