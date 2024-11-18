Sonic Lego Green Hill Zone Set Gets a Huge Black Friday Discount

Attention Sonic the Hedgehog fans. The biggest (and arguably the best) Sonic Lego set to date is currently on sale, and the discount far exceeds the 20% that’s typical for Lego deals. In fact, Walmart has put up the LEGO Ideas Green Hill Zone Sonic set as part of their Early Black Friday deals and it’s only $45, a steep decrease from the set’s usual price of $80. You can take advantage of the deal rightr here at Walmart while it lasts. If you miss out, you might be able to get it here at Amazon for $63.99 (20% off).

The memorable stage, first introduced to fans in the original Sonic the Hedgehog game for the SEGA Genesis, is rendered with a ton of detail in this 1,125-piece LEGO set. It includes a Sonic mini-figure, as well as buildable Dr. Eggman, Moto Bug, and Crab Meat figures. It even includes Dr. Eggman’s Eggmobile.

Back in 2019, the idea for a Sonic Lego set had been first submitted by Viv Grannell, an avid fan who felt like her love of Sonic and her love of Lego had existed separately for too long. Then in February 2021, Lego officially announced it would be continuing with Grannell’s idea and bringing the Sonic set to life.

Comicbook had the opportunity to interview the creator back in 2021. According to Grannell, “All it takes is one good spark to put it back in the limelight, and that’s what happened to me with both Sonic and LEGO over the years. A vibrant world you can get lost in and an engaging, colorful interlocking brick system, both alike in dignity – but never the twain have met, aside from a one-off minifigure! I’ve worked on quite a few fanworks for both, so the LEGO Ideas platform was a good next step to try and change this.”

When the set was officially announced to be the iconic Green Hill Zone, fans were ecstatic. Now, years later fans of the video game franchise can enjoy the famous setting with a huge deal! Pick yours up now and start sending Sonic through ASAP!



