Spider-Man 2 Gamerverse Funko Pops Swing In

Thwip! Thwip! New Funko Pops based on the popular game, Spider-Man 2, have swung in and they’re looking beautiful, and also maybe a little venom-ized. In the drop there were also some Exclusive Pops, one from Funko and one from Hot Topic. The keychain in the mix is also a Hot Topic Exclusive. These Pop!s are up for pre-order now, and should arrive by November of this year. Check out the list below to get your orders in.

Spider-Man 2 Videogame Currently on Sale

If you still have yet to grab your copy of the popular web-slinging videogame, then now might be your chance! Earlier in the week we reported that the PS5 version of the game was on sale, a 29% discount from the original $69.99, bringing the total down to $49.94. At the time of writing, Amazon seems to have ended their deal, but Walmart is still holding out strong with theirs.

If you happen to miss the offering now, it’s likely this won’t be your last chance for a good deal. With the holidays approaching, PS5 games are sure to go on sale to take advantage of the season. Spider-Man 2 did not go on sale last season, most likely because it had just launched. Now’s still a great time to pick it up and secure it on sale, just in case they decide to keep it at $69.99.