Spider-Man 2 Gamerverse Funko Pops Swing In

Thwip! Thwip! New Funko Pops based on the popular game, Spider-Man 2, have swung in and they’re looking beautiful, and also maybe a little venom-ized. In the drop there were also some Exclusive Pops, one from Funko and one from Hot Topic. The keychain in the mix is also a Hot Topic Exclusive. These Pop!s are up for pre-order now, and should arrive by November of this year. Check out the list below to get your orders in.
- Spider-Man 2 Video Game Black Suit Harry Osborn Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1027 / “The mantle of an alien symbiote has been taken up by Harry Osborn, giving him all-new superhuman abilities!” / See here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Funko Marvel Spider-Man 2 Venom With Wings (Pop Plus) – Funko Exclusive
- Spider-Man 2 Video Game Scream Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1026 / “The mantle of an alien symbiote has been taken up by Mary Jane, turning her into the rampaging Scream!” / See here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man 2 Video Game City Sounds Suit Miles Morales Pop! Vinyl Figure #1028 / “Your favorite wall-crawling hero has arrived! With a stylish new look, Miles Morales is eager to save the day” / See here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man 2 Video Game Anti-Venom Suit Peter Parker Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1025 / “Your favorite wall-crawling hero has arrived! Leaping through the air, Peter Parker is eager to save the day in your Spider-Man 2 Funko Pop! collection!” / See here at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Funko Marvel Spider-Man 2 Pop! Advanced Suit 2.0 Symbiote Takeover Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure Hot Topic Exclusive / The symbiote is surely taking over in this new Funko Pop!. Peter Parker See here at Hot Topic
- Bonus: Spider-Man with Sandwich the Dog Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
Spider-Man 2 Videogame Currently on Sale
If you still have yet to grab your copy of the popular web-slinging videogame, then now might be your chance! Earlier in the week we reported that the PS5 version of the game was on sale, a 29% discount from the original $69.99, bringing the total down to $49.94. At the time of writing, Amazon seems to have ended their deal, but Walmart is still holding out strong with theirs.
If you happen to miss the offering now, it’s likely this won’t be your last chance for a good deal. With the holidays approaching, PS5 games are sure to go on sale to take advantage of the season. Spider-Man 2 did not go on sale last season, most likely because it had just launched. Now’s still a great time to pick it up and secure it on sale, just in case they decide to keep it at $69.99.