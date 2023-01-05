Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1 Shoes Reveal Release Date

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is getting some special Air Jordan 1's as a part of the movie's release and fans now know when they can expect them to release. May 20 will be the big day for all those Spidey fans out there looking for the next pair of tribute Nike shoes according to Sneaker Files. Back in 2018, the company partnered with Marvel to release a pair of "Origin Story" Jordans to celebrate Into the Spider-Verse. That collaboration was a no-brainer as the sneakers seemed to inform a bit of Miles Morales' teenager sensibility. Our young Spider-Man is growing a bit though, and this design is a little more adventurous. On the upper, the red gives way to the kind of Ben Day process dots that the comics medium is known for. (Also, Into the Spider-Verse famously made use of this pattern technique for all kinds of elements.) It's a cool design that collectors are sure to want to pick up at Nike.com on the launch date. Check them out down below!

Here's what Nike had for an official description when the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Origin Story" dropped around Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. "Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Origin Story'. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colorway. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic."

“Spider-Verse” Air Jordan 1 Highs 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/4HUSWnASFf — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 5, 2023

What's The Plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Hype is building in a real way for the follow-up film. Sony Pictures Animation continues to drop new teasers and screenshots from the movie. Miles, Gwen and a host of other Spider-people are ready to light up the big screen later this June. Check out what the company and Marvel have to say about the beloved Spider-Man's long-awaited trip into the Multiverse.

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

