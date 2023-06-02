Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Receives New Air Jordan 1 Shoes





Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is getting some Air Jordan 1's for the movie's release. Miles Morales' iconic footwear was a big hit with audiences last time around. So, it makes sense for Nike to roll out some new kicks for the Spider-Man ahead of his big sequel. @zsneakerheadz says that Summer 2023 will play host to these new Jordans. Much like last time, they'll sport a black and red color scheme. But, there's some cool web detailing a part of the package for round 2. Check out a mock-up of what they'll look like down below!

Nike dropped an official description for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Origin Story": "Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Origin Story'. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colorway. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 High OG releasing Summer 2023. 🕷️🕸️👀 pic.twitter.com/4oFHeLq3dX — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) October 25, 2022

When Will We See Miles Morales on The Big Screen Again?

Well, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse got knocked back to 2023. So, it'll be a few months before we see the popular Spider-Man dip his toes into the multiverse again. Here's what happened in the first one to get you caught up.

"Struggling to find his place in the world while juggling school and family, Miles Morales, a smart teenager from Brooklyn, reluctantly enrols in an elite New York City boarding school. Wrestling with his new responsibilities, Miles discovers a whole new world hidden at an abandoned NYC subway tunnel, only to get bitten by a stealthy radioactive arachnid from another dimension."

"Now, gifted with unfathomable powers, much like the original Spider-Man (2002), Miles is shocked to discover that life has become even more complicated, unbeknownst to him that he is about to get caught in the middle of a dreadful inter-dimensional conflict. More and more, with the fate of the multiverse hanging by a thread, young and utterly inexperienced Miles has no other choice but to master his newfound abilities, even though he believes that not everyone is cut out to be a hero. But a hero isn't the one who always wins. It's the one who always tries. Can Miles take a leap of faith and become Spider-Man?"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters July 2, 2023.

