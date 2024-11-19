Star Wars 7-Game Heritage Pack Gets a Huge Deal For Nintendo Switch

Need a Star Wars pick-me-up? Well, for Black Friday 2024, Amazon has you covered. The Star Wars: Heritage Pack for Nintendo Switch is discounted to $40, down from its original price of $60. That’s a great value for 7 different classic Star Wars games in a single package. The Star Wars: Heritage Pack is currently on sale at Amazon here for $40 and at Walmart here for $44.90.
The offer is also available via the eShop, but if you have a Prime Visa card, Amazon credits, etc the price of the physical edition can be brought down even more. It includes the following titles, 5 of which are playable on the cartridge while the remaining two must be downloaded from the eShop:
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy: Step into the life of Jaden Korr, a new student of Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy. This first and third person shooter came out in 2003 originally for Microsoft Windows and the XBox.
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast: Enter the galaxy far, far away and play as Kyle Katarn, a mercenary working for the New Republic and a former Jedi who cut his connection to the Force. This first and third person shooter is the predecessor of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and first released on the GameCube and XBox.
- Star Wars Episode I Racer: Step back into the pod races of Tatooine with this highly lauded 1999 game first released on the Nintendo 64.
- Star Wars Republic Commando: Set during the Clone Wars era, you’ll join the Delta Squad, a unit within the Galactic Republic’s Clone Army consisting of “Clone Commandos” or genetically-enhanced Clone Troopers. It was first released for the Xbox and Microsoft Windows in March 2005.
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: This action-adventure game follows a new protagonist: Darth Vader’s apprentice “Starkiller”. Feel the anguish of his dark-sided journey with the force on your side! This game was originally released on the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Wii, and Xbox 360 in September 2008.
- Knights of the Old Republic (Download): Released originally for Microsoft Windows and Xbox in 2003, this action-roleplaying game follows the player as they decide if they’re going to be on the Lightside or the Darkside of the Force.
- Knights of the Old Republic 2 (Download): Released originally for Xbox in 2004, this sequel game follows you, a jedi, as you return from exile, now destined to fight your way through swaths of Sith.