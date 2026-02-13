Dungeons & Dragons Reveals New Toyline (And It’s Releasing Soon)

This year’s Toy Fair has been full of big news already, and we’re just now approaching the core days of the show. The fun isn’t stopping though, and while we’ve already seen news connected to franchises like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Masters of the Universe, and DC, another major franchise is getting in on the fun. That franchise is the iconic Dungeons & Dragons, and the RPG powerhouse just revealed a brand new toy line that is already looking like a must-own.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast are teaming up with Basic Fun! for a new Dungeons & Dragons toyline, and the new toyline is called Questers. The new toy line is aimed at inspiring the next generation of adventurers, especially those in Gen Alpha, and is slated to hit this July. As you can see in the new images below, the Questers series will include creatures, adventurers, and monsters, and yes, that also includes everyone’s favorite surprise villain, the Mimic.

Dungeons & Dragons Questers Will Allow Fans To Create Their Ultimate Figure

So far, we have images for three figures in the line, including a Dragon, an Adventurer, and a Mimic, and the designs feel more stylized and as if they stepped out of a Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. It’s a fun look overall, and the colors absolutely pop, especially with the Red Dragon. The figures get even more interesting though, thanks to their customizable nature, which will allow you to create your own ultimate figure.

Each of the figures will be blind-packed and fully buildable, including interchangeable parts that allow you to mix and match across the line to create your own heroes and monsters. Each figure will also include a D20 die and a story starter that encourages kids to tell their own stories with the Questers collection, so if you’ve been looking for a perfect way to introduce your kids to the world of D&D, this might be the towline you’ve been waiting for.

“We are incredibly excited to work with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to help introduce DUNGEONS & DRAGONS to a new generation of players,” said Dan Westcott, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Basic Fun! “Questers invites kids into the world of D&D in a way that feels approachable, creative and fun for today’s young adventurers, while giving fan parents a meaningful way to share a universe they already love.”

“As DUNGEONS & DRAGONS continues to grow its global fanbase and expand its place in pop culture, Questers gives kids an exciting, hands-on way to explore fantasy and imagination,” said Kara Kenna, Franchise Creative Director for D&D at Wizards of the Coast. “This collaboration with Basic Fun! brings together two teams passionate about play to create something truly special for the next generation of adventurers.”

Hopefully, this is just the beginning for Questers, as there are all sorts of fun characters we’d love to see brought into the line. That’s especially true of the Creature scale figures, because who doesn’t ultimately want a slick display of eye-popping dragons in the display, right? I need a White Dragon like ASAP.

Dungeons & Dragons Questers is expected to start hitting major toy retailers worldwide in July of this year, and we’ll keep you posted when they go up for pre-order.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!