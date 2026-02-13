Super7 Reveals Adorable Shrek Figures Line, And Franchise Fans Will Want To Collect Them All (Exclusive)

Super7 has brought so many of our favorite franchises to life through the world of toys, as franchises like Thundercats, Power Rangers, Sesame Street, Silverhawks, and more all have their own Super7 toy lines. Now, another beloved group of fairy tale characters is joining the Super7 family, and it’s the lovable crew of Dreamworks’ Shrek getting their very own toyline. We’ve got your exclusive first look at the Super7 Shrek toyline right here, and trust me when I say you will want to collect every single one of them.

Super7 is kicking off their Shrek partnership with a new FUN! FUN! Mini Blind Box Set, and as you can see in the first look images below, the new set is beyond adorable and features your Shrek favorites in 2.5″ 2-part vinyl figure form, including Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, Puss in Boots, and more. There are also some delightful variations to collect, with clear, flocked, and even armored figures mixed in, and you can add them to your collection later this year.

Shrek’s FUN! FUN! Mini Blind Box Set Has A Design For Every Fan

Super7’s FUN! FUN! Mini Blind Box Set will feature six different characters with 16 different designs across the whole line. The characters that are part of this initial wave include Shrek, Donkey, Puss in Boots, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, and Gingy, but there are also alternate sculpts of Shrek (Armored Shrek) and Puss in Boots, with one being his normal expression and pose, while the other features his patented adorable big eyes look.

Then there are the external variations to those figures that you’ll want to track down, depending on which one you love most. Shrek has three variations, including a standard version, a clear version, and a glow version, while Donkey comes in standard, glow, and flocked versions.

Shrek’s armored figure is normally grey, but there’s also a black armored version, while Fiona has a standard figure, a glow figure, and a clear figure, just like Shrek. There’s only one Lord Farquaad, but there are two versions of Gingy, as he has a standard version and a glitter version.

There’s also the possibility of extra chase figures, as the graphic below has hidden portraits of Shrek and Donkey. It would be cool if they also had glitter versions, but we’ll just have to wait and see. You can find the official description for the new Shrek line below.

“Bring the Kingdom of Far Far Away closer than ever! From DreamWorks Animation, Shrek debuts its very first line of FUN! FUN! Mini blind box figures—and the grumpy green ogre brought along all his fairytale friends. Embark on your own fairytale adventure and unbox the iconic Princess Fiona, Donkey, Gingy, Puss in Boots, Lord Farquaad—and of course, Shrek himself. These fan-favorite, 2-part vinyl collectibles are pocket-sized and perfect for displaying, measuring 2.5” tall. They’re created in the signature Super7 cute mascot aesthetic and feature premium soft vinyl, squished and inflated for extra charm and character.

Enjoy the fun of unboxing a mystery character to reveal a delightful surprise. Collect them all! Different figures come in different variations, such as clear, glow, glitter, flocked, and armored. You might discover Shrek in clear, glow, and armored styles, or Donkey as a glow or flocked figure. Gingy has an adorable glitter variation as well. Not enough swamp fun? Take up this quest and see which mystery characters you uncover!”

Shrek joins a FUN! FUN! line of figures that currently includes Peanuts, Sesame Street, and Godzilla, and if you happen to have figures from several of those waves, you are creating quite the epic franchise display.

The Shrek FUN! FUN! Mini Blind Box Set hits stores later this year.

