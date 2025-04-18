Star Wars Gets a Samurai Spin in Latest Funko Pop Drop

Star Wars Celebration Japan kicks off today, and Funko is all over it with new Pops that put a samurai spin on characters from the Star Wars universe. The wave includes Darth Vader Rey, the Mandalorian and Grogu, and Kylo Ren, each trading their lightsaber for a samurai sword (Kylo’s is especially awesome with the flame effects). Rey, Kylo Ren, and Darth Vader will be available starting at 12:30pm ET today, April 18th exclusively here at Funko, while Mando and Grogu will be a Target exclusive that should launch around 12pm ET. Direct links can be found below.
- Funko Star Wars Samurai Rey Funko Pop! – Funko Exclusive / See here at Funko
- Funko Star Wars Samurai Kylo Ren Funko Pop! – Funko Exclusive / See here at Funko
- Funko Star Wars Samurai Darth Vader Funko Pop! – Funko Exclusive / See here at Funko
- Funko Star Wars Samurai The Mandalorian and Grogu Funko Pop! / See here at Target
Star Wars LEGO to Drop on May 1st
Star Wars Day is headed our way and we couldn’t be more excited for the 9 new LEGO sets that will launch as part of the event. Several of the sets are available to pre-order now, but it’s advisable to wait until the May 1st launch date to take advantage of the offers. All of the sets are listed below, and head here to see details on the GWP offers that will be available during the May 1st launch.
- LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship (75409) / 2,970 pieces / $299.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features an authentic interior, a movable main entrance, adjustable blasters, and seismic charges. Can be displayed in landing position or upright flight position with a sleek display stand.
- LEGO Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid (75416) / 1,039 pieces / $99.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features head movements, posable arms, and hidden tools. Packaged with a Chopper figure and an information plaque.
- LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett Helmet (75408) / 616 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Brings to life unique details such as the adjustable rangefinder antenna.
- LEGO Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Starfighter (75399) / 594 pieces / $69.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features minifigures of Cassian Andor, K-2SO, an ISB Tactical Agent, and Dedra Meero (a first for LEGO). Includes a swing function for the wings to put them in a ‘V’ formation.
- LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren Helmet (75415) / 529 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features pure dark side detail.
- LEGO Star Wars Brick-Built Star Wars Logo (75407) / 700 pieces / $59.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features hidden surprises and details for fans to discover during the build.
- LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle (75406) / 386 pieces / $69.99 / Pre-order: April 15th, 2025, Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features a sleek stand with a nameplate and information about the ship.
- LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Revenge of the Sith Heroes and Villains (40796) / 656 pieces / $49.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features iconic characters in their most recognizable form.
- LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Luke Skywalker (Rebel Pilot) (40795) / 138 pieces / $9.99 / Available May 1st, 2025 / See at LEGO: Features one of the most iconic characters in their most recognizable form.