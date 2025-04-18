Star Wars Gets a Samurai Spin in Latest Funko Pop Drop

Star Wars Celebration Japan kicks off today, and Funko is all over it with new Pops that put a samurai spin on characters from the Star Wars universe. The wave includes Darth Vader Rey, the Mandalorian and Grogu, and Kylo Ren, each trading their lightsaber for a samurai sword (Kylo’s is especially awesome with the flame effects). Rey, Kylo Ren, and Darth Vader will be available starting at 12:30pm ET today, April 18th exclusively here at Funko, while Mando and Grogu will be a Target exclusive that should launch around 12pm ET. Direct links can be found below.

Star Wars LEGO to Drop on May 1st

Star Wars Day is headed our way and we couldn’t be more excited for the 9 new LEGO sets that will launch as part of the event. Several of the sets are available to pre-order now, but it’s advisable to wait until the May 1st launch date to take advantage of the offers. All of the sets are listed below, and head here to see details on the GWP offers that will be available during the May 1st launch.