Shiny Star Wars: The Mandalorian Carbonized Vintage Collection Figures Arrive Today

Disney surprised Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans in a big way today with the debut of the first products in their new Mando Mondays program. Some of the standouts of the massive wave include the 1073-piece LEGO Baby Yoda set, five exclusive Hasbro The Black Series Credit Collection figures, and a wave of four exclusive Hasbro Carbonized The Vintage Collection figures. If you're unfamiliar, Hasbro's Carbonized figures feature a metallic finish. Up until now, the treatment was only available on a handful of The Black Series figures, so this is a first for The Vintage Collection. The wave includes The Mandalorian, Remnant Stormtrooper, Cara Dune, and a Death Trooper. Official descriptions and pre-order links are available in the gallery below. Note that all of the figures appear to be Walmart exclusives, so you'll want to jump on them quickly. The links aren't expected to be active until 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, September 21st. We've also tossed in details on The Bounty Collection Series 2 wave to round out Hasbro's figure lineup for the first Mando Monday. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. The STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION features multiple points of articulation and is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Walmart. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REMNANT STORMTROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REMNANT STORMTROOPER Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REMNANT STORMTROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. The STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION features multiple points of articulation and is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Walmart. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CARA DUNE Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CARA DUNE Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CARA DUNE Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. The STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION features multiple points of articulation and is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Walmart. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. The STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION features multiple points of articulation and is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Walmart. prevnext