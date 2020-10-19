Star Wars: The Mandalorian Hits Hot Topic With a Season 2 Collection
Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ is coming up fast on October 30th, and Hot Topic has both the premiere and Halloween all sorted out in one collection. A ton of new items have been added, including dresses and hoodies from Her Universe, t-shirts, masks, sneakers, and more. There's even a strange The Child (aka Baby Yoda) plush union suit up for grabs that is guaranteed to get attention.
You can shop the entire Star Wars: The Mandalorian Hot Topic collection right here (many of the items are 20% off at the time of writing and Plus size options are available). We've also highlighted some of the best new items in the gallery below. The Her Universe The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter skater dress and The Child (aka Baby Yoda) hoodie are definitely standouts, as are the super affordable Baby Yoda / The Mandalorian sneakers and the aforementioned union suit.
You can check out the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 2 below.
"The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."
The Mandalorian Season Two premieres on Disney+ October 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN THE CHILD & MANDO LACE-UP SNEAKERS
STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN THE CHILD & MANDO LACE-UP SNEAKERS ($26.32). These sneakers feature quality prints of Baby Yoda in the pram and The Mandalorian on a Baby Yoda green background. They're hard to beat for the price.
STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN BOUNTY HUNTER SKATER DRESS
STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN BOUNTY HUNTER SKATER DRESS ($30.32 to $34.32): The new skater dress from Her Universe is based on Mando's armor, so it's great for everyday cosplay. It also includes hip pockets. Available in standard and plus sizes.
HER UNIVERSE STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN THE CHILD GIRLS HOODIE
HER UNIVERSE STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN THE CHILD GIRLS HOODIE ($39.92 - $43.92): This new hoodie from Her Universe features just the right amount of Baby Yoda with ears on the hood and a frog snack in the kangaroo pocket. Available in standard and plus sizes.
HER UNIVERSE STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN THE CHILD CORDUROY SKIRTALL
HER UNIVERSE STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN THE CHILD CORDUROY SKIRTALL ($39.92 - $43.92): The corduroy Mandalorian skirtall features an embroidered Baby Yoda sitting comfortably in a pod-style bib pocket. Available in standard and plus sizes.
STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN THE CHILD SHOULDER ACCESSORY
STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN THE CHILD SHOULDER ACCESSORY ($22.90): Take Baby Yoda with you everywhere thanks to this shoulder sitter, which comes complete with a bit of armor. Note that Disney is selling a plush version that features a more minimalist, cuteness-focused design.
STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN PLUSH UNION SUIT
STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN PLUSH UNION SUIT ($43.92): We've seen many Baby Yoda plush toys at this point, and now you can be one thanks to this union suit. It can be worn as a costume or as pajamas. We have to admit that it looks comfortable.