Studio Ghibli Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo SteelBook Blu-rays Are Up for Pre-Order

Studio Ghibli, GKIDS and Shout Factory have released new Limited Edition SteelBook Blu-rays for director Hayao Miyazaki’s classic animated films Ponyo and Howl’s Moving Castle. Details are scarce at the moment, but Amazon lists the following special features for each release:

Howl’s Moving Castle: “Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman. On a quest to break the spell, Sophie climbs aboard Howl’s magnificent moving castle and into a new life of wonder and adventure. But as the true power of Howl’s wizardry is revealed, Sophie finds herself fighting to protect them both from a dangerous war of sorcery that threatens their world. Featuring the voices of Jean Simmons, Christian Bale, Lauren Bacall, Blythe Danner, Emily Mortimer, Josh Hutcherson and Billy Crystal.”

Includes Full Color [4-, 6-, 8-] Page Booklet

Original Japanese Storyboards

Original Japanese TV Spots and Trailers

Behind The Microphone

Ponyo: “When Sosuke, a young boy who lives on a clifftop overlooking the sea, rescues a stranded goldfish named Ponyo, he discovers more than he bargained for. Ponyo is a curious, energetic young creature who yearns to be human, but even as she causes chaos around the house, her father, a powerful sorcerer, schemes to return Ponyo to the sea. Loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale The Little Mermaid, Miyazaki’s breathtaking, imaginative world is brought to life with an all-star cast, featuring the voices of Cate Blanchett, Noah Cyrus, Matt Damon, Tina Fey, Frankie Jonas, Cloris Leachman, Liam Neeson, Lily Tomlin, and Betty White.”

Includes Full Color [4-, 6-, 8-] Page Booklet

The World of Ghibli

Enter the Lands

Behind the Studio

Meet Ponyo

Storyboard Presentation of the Movie

Pre-orders for the Limited Edition Howl’s Moving Castle SteelBook Blu-ray are available via the following Amazon links with shipping slated for May 12th. Note that you won’t be charged until the Blu-rays ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date:

You should also keep in mind that Studio Ghbil films became available on digital for the first time ever back in December. Your options for the digital releases include the following:

Finally, Studio Ghibli films will stream exclusively on HBO Max later this year if you would prefer to go that route. Additional details on the HBO Max release are available here.

