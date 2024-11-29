LEGO Ideas Treehouse Set Gets a Black Friday Deal

The LEGO Ideas 21318 Treehouse is one of the best sets that has ever come out of the Ideas program. It’s certainly one of the most ambitious, standing over 14-inches tall with 3036 pieces and 185 botanical elements made with plant-based polyethylene plastic derived from sustainably sourced sugarcane. This includes the treetop canopy, which features interchangeable sets of green leaves for the summer and yellow and brown leaves for the fall.

If you’ve had your eye on the LEGO treehouse set, now would be a good time time to grab it. The set is currently 20% off right here at the LEGO Shop as part of LEGO’s Black Friday sale, which entitles customers to additional free sets and other perks with their purchase. You can also find it here on Amazon with the deal, but without the special Black Friday offers.

The use of sustainable elements is only one reason why this set so fantastic. The treehouse theme will undoubtedly evoke childhood memories of secret hideouts, clubs, and forts. Or, if you’re like me, help to fill that treehouse-free childhood void. It’s exactly the kind of whimsical theme that makes for a great LEGO set.

Features Include: