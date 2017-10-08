Stunning Toys on Display at the New York Comic Con 2017 – Friday Edition

New York Comic Con is always good for one thing – showcasing toys. This year was no different.

In this gallery we’ve got some amazingly detailed anime toys, tons of DC comics and DCU toys from multiple incarnations of the characters. There’s also a over $400 Tyler Durden two figurine set that, WARNING is a bit of a spoiler. But honestly – if you haven’t seen Fight Club at this point, I don’t know what you’re doing with your life.

If you’re at the New York Comic Con, be sure to check out the DC booth as they also have a whole bunch of awesome Justice League costumes and toys out on display.

