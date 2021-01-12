Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Pre-Order Options and Bonuses

(Photo: Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury hits the Nintendo Switch on February 12th, and the trailer that dropped this morning has fans hyped for battles against a massive Bowser. Pre-orders are live now, and there are some bonuses to take advantage of. Here's the breakdown...

First off, keep in mind that the limited edition Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary collectible pin set will be up for grabs for My Nintendo members that purchase Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and complete 14 additional Mario-themed missions. Additional details about Nintendo mission rewards can be found here.

Pre-orders for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury are available here on Amazon and here at Best Buy now. Note that Best Buy is offering a bundle that adds a Mario phone and tech badge for a total of $61.98 - which is slightly more than the standard price of $59.99. Pre-orders for the Best Buy bundle are available here.

Nintendo also announced that a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch console would launch alongside Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. If you're reading this, odds are you already have a Switch, but it doesn't hurt to look at the new console right?

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is an enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U. Players can take on the role of iconic characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad and play with friends and famiy via online and local co-op gameplay. The Bowser's Fury addition to the game will likely be the big draw here, especially after the aforementioned reveal of a skyscraper-sized Bowser. From Nintendo:

"Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful stages! Mario and his friends can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities like climbing and scratching. Jump, dash, and roll your way through colorful environments as you navigate obstacles and contraptions like conveyor belts and transparent pipes."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.