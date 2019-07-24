The Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition Board Game Is 70% off If You Hurry

Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition is a spin on the popular Talisman board game series that puts you and up to five of your friends in the roles of Batman’s most notorious enemies (Harley Quinn, the Joker, Poison Ivy, etc). The goal is to fight through the floors of Arkham Asylum, defeat Batman, release all of the inmates, and vie to become King or Queen of the underworld. Sounds fun doesn’t it? Well, it gets better…

Note that USAopoly’s MSRP on the game is $69.95, and that is the price that it will be going for at most retailers – including Amazon. However, Hot Topic has the game on sale today, July 24th, for only $19.92 (with a standard price of $24.90 / UPDATE: The link for the game appears to be down. You can still see the listing here for the time being) – a price so ridiculously good that you have to wonder whether or not it’s a mistake (one glance at the “what’s included” list below makes it seem very likely). Needless to say, you should grab it fast. The official description for the Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition board game reads:

“Sneak, fight and search your way to victory in this reimagined version of Talisman. With sights set on a villain and multiple obstacles ahead, players navigate through Arkham Asylum to evade orderlies, officers, and Batman, Robin, and Batgirl to release the inmates and become King or Queen of the underworld.”

What’s Included:

1 Custom Illustrated Game Board

12 Character cards

1 Batman card

102 Encounter cards

24 Feat cards

28 Purchase cards

4 Security Key cards

4 Alignment tokens

6 Six-Sided dice

12 Custom sculpted character figures

1 custom sculpted Batman figure

6 Stat boards

30 Coins

30 Encounter tokens and 36 Fate tokens

Rules

If you want to learn more about Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition, check out our interview with the Lead Game Designer Pat Marino.

