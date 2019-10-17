Super7’s Awesome Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

Fans have fond memories of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, and Super7’s new line of Ultimates figures will make those fans extremely happy. Super7 will be releasing their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates line of figures, which take the original figure designs and upgrade them with full articulation, a variety of swappable hands and heads, and a large arsenal of weapons. The 7-inch figures are all intricately painted as you can see in the images below, and Wave 1 will include Raphael, Splinter, a Foot Soldier, and Baxter Stockman.

The figures look quite good, and as you can see in the images, in addition to the weapons and limbs you’ll also get fun things like a communicator and a slice of Pizza. Baxter Stockman also comes with a Mouser, but perhaps the best accessories come with Splinter, who has a cup of steaming coffee and a tiny turtle.

You can check out the full descriptions and images of the figures below.

Raphael, the strongest fighter of the TMNT, comes with

-Alternate head

-Fists (2)

-Gripping Hands (2)

-Expressive Hands (2)

-Alternate Gripping Hands (2)

-Open Communicator

-Closed Communicator

-Pizza Slice

-Sai (2)

Weapon Rack Including-

-Kama

-Turtle Fist Dagger (2)

-Sai (2)

-Ninja Stars (2)

As any proper martial arts guru should, Splinter includes:

-Fists (2)

-Gripping Hands (2)

-Expressive Hands (2)

-Open Hand (2)

-Cup of Tea

-Baby Turtle

-Cane

-Ninja Bow

Weapon Rack Including-

-Arrows (2)

-Sword Cane

-Sheath

-Ninja Stars (2)

Shredder’s Right Hand Mummy Foot Soldier includes:

-Fists (2)

-Gripping Hands(2)

-Pointing Hands(2)

-Open Hand (2)

-Trigger Hand (1)

Weapon Rack Including-

-Turtle Shell Biter

-Electro Shock-Mace

-Turtle Carver Knife

-Rifle

-Sidearm

-Ninja Stars (2)

Baxter Stockman – The Bungling, Bug-Eyed, Wickedly Winged Scientist comes with:

-Fists (2)

-Gripping (2)

-Expressive (2)

-Insect Arms (2)

-Insect Wings (2)

-Mouser

-Anti-Turtle Swatter

-Laser Pistol

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Wave 1 line is up for pre-order right here with shipping slated for September.

