The 1997 Spawn Movie Is Finally Coming to 4K Blu-ray

The upcoming Spawn movie tentatively titled King Spawn has been gestating for years now with Jamie Foxx attached to star. Todd McFarlane spoke to Comicbook about the film exactly a year ago, and it seemed significant progress was being made, but it’s been crickets since then. On the plus side, fans are about to get a limited edition 4K Blu-ray / Dolby Vision restoration of the original, 1997 Spawn film from Arrow Video that includes tons of bonus features. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

Pre-orders for the 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions of the 1997 Spawn film from Arrow Video are expected to go live here on Amazon at any moment with a release date set for October 7th. A full breakdown of the extensive list of special features is available below. Note that it includes new material along with an Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Torrani and a double-sided foldout poster.

Limited Edition Spawn 4K Blu-ray / Arrives October 7th pre-order on Amazon (coming Soon)

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

4K restorations of both the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films

Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Torrani

Double-sided foldout poster featuring two original artwork options

DISC 1 – DIRECTOR’S CUT

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with comic book expert and podcast host Dave Baxter

Audio commentary with Todd McFarlane, Mark A.Z. Dippé, Clint Goldman, and Steve Williams (1998)

Hell’s Perfect Son, a brand new interview with actor Michael Jai White

Spawn Support, a brand new interview with actors Melinda Clarke and D.B. Sweeney

The Devil’s in the Details, a brand new interview with animatronic creature and special makeup effects artists Howard Berger and Greg Nicotero

The Devil’s Music, a brand new interview with music supervisor Happy Walters

Order Out of Chaos, a brand new interview with editor Michael Knue

Todd McFarlane: Chapter & Verse, an archival featurette from 1998 in which Spawn creator Todd McFarlane reflects on how the film adaptation stacks up against his original comic book vision

The Making of Spawn, archival behind-the-scenes featurette

Preview: Todd McFarlane’s Spawn – The Animated Movie

Theatrical trailer

Scene-to-storyboard comparisons

Original Todd McFarlane sketches

Spawn concept and sketch gallery

DISC 2 – THEATRICAL CUT

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio and lossless stereo audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Synopsis: “From the producers of Blade and The Crow comes Spawn, a dark, action-packed supernatural thriller that redefined the comic book movie with cutting-edge visual effects and a haunting origin story of vengeance, damnation, and redemption.

Al Simmons (Michael Jai White) is a top-tier Black Ops agent, ruthlessly efficient and fiercely loyal-until he’s doublecrossed and executed by his commanding officer, Jason Wynn (Martin Sheen). But Simmons is resurrected by the devil Malebolgia and becomes Spawn, a demonic antihero with terrifying powers. Caught between Earth and the Underworld, Spawn is determined to exact bloody revenge on Wynn, and must choose to serve his new infernal masters or fight for the salvation of his immortal soul.”