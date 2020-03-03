The Baby Yoda Waffle Maker is Definitely the Way

Baby Yoda (aka The Child) from the hit Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian has been making up for lost time when it comes to merchandise after Disney delayed the rollout of products in order to keep the character a secret for the show. There have been animatronic toys and plush, Funko Pops, and LEGO sets, but the ultimate Baby Yoda product has finally arrived. That’s right – an official Baby Yoda waffle maker is finally a reality.

As you can see from the image, this Star Wars waffle maker will make your fluffy, golden waffles infinitely more adorable with a Baby Yoda The Mandalorian design. In fact, the product description notes that the waffle maker can also be used to make eggs, brownies, cakes, quesadillas or pressed sandwiches with Baby Yoda style. This is the way.

If you want to enjoy Baby Yoda waffles each and every morning, you can pre-order one of the waffle makers here at GameStop (exclusive) for $39.99 with shipping slated for September. That may seem like a long way out, but hot Baby Yoda products tend to sell out quickly in pre-order, so reserve one while you can.

The launch of a Baby Yoda waffle maker isn’t surprising given the fact that the manufacturer – Uncanny Brands – has been releasing fandom focused waffle makers, toasters, popcorn makers, slow cookers, and blenders for years. You can find many of their Star Wars and Marvel designs here on Amazon.

