The Barbie Dia de Muertos Doll is Coming Back

Mattel’s Barbie doll celebrating the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) was massively popular when it launched in September of last year, selling out quickly every time new stock was added. It’s been out of stock for the better part of a year at this point, but if you missed it the first time around your second chance is happening right now.

At the time of writing, you can order the Barbie Día de Muertos doll here at Amazon for the standard $75 with shipping slated for April 30th. Another sell out is a certainty, so reserve one while you can. If you miss out this time around, you can always grab one one here on eBay if you’re willing to pay the premium.

The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos kicks off on October 31st and runs through November 2nd. It’s a time to remember lost loved ones and celebrate life with parades and parties that are a feast for the senses. Colorful costumes and skull motifs are among the most recognizable traditions, and this Barbie doll has both in spades.

