The Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Deals for PC Gamers

Black Friday 2020 isn't all about the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this year. There are also tons of Black Friday deals for PC gamers happening today - especially on Amazon. This includes mega deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories from brands like Acer, Dell, Razer, Samsung, Cyberpower, and more.

Below you'll find a breakdown of Amazon's best Black Friday PC gaming deals. Keep in mind that most of these deals will only be active until the end of the day today, November 27th - or until they sell out. That said, these deals could disappear at any time.

Black Friday Deals on Gaming Laptops, Desktops, and Monitors

Amazon's main even Black Friday deal for PC gamers offers up to 20% off a collection of laptops, desktops, and monitors. You can shop the entire sale right here. Amazon is also running another Black Friday sale that focuses entirely on monitors. It features some gaming gear mixed with with standard PC gear with discounts as high as 30%. You can find that sale here. Standout deals from both sales can be found below.

Black Friday Razer Deals

Amazon is offering not one, but two separate sales on Razer PC gaming gear for Black Friday 2020 that offers discounts up to 50%. The collection includes mice, headsets, keyboards, streaming gear, and more. You can shop the main Razer sale here and the second Razer sale here. Some highlights from those sales include:

Black Friday Digital Storage Deals

Amazon is running Black friday sales on digital storage devices from SanDisk, WD, and Seagate. Links to those deals can be found below.

More Black Friday PC Gaming Deals

Keep in mind that Amazon isn't the only game in town when it comes to Black Friday deals on PC gaming. Best Buy is currently running their full-on Black Friday sale on PC gaming gear, and it goes even deeper than Amazon in some respects. You can shop all of Best Buy's Black Friday deals on PC gaming gear right here.

