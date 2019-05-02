Save 59% on The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set

If you’re like me, you grew up with the iconic Calvin and Hobbes comic strip, destroying the treasuries with constant re-reads. Given that Calvin and Hobbes creator Bill Watterson turned down millions to maintain the artistic integrity of his comic strip, one would have to imagine that he would consider The Complete Calvin and Hobbes box set to be his magnum opus. It contains every syndicated Calvin and Hobbes comic strip in four volumes (1456 pages), wrapped inside a simple, but gorgeous, slipcase.

At the time of writing, the paperback version of The Complete Calvin and Hobbes box set is available to order via Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) for $40.76, which is 59% off and an all-time low price. A limited number of the hardcover versions are available on Amazon for $83.94, or 57% off.

The official description for The Complete Calvin and Hobbes box set reads:

“Join Calvin and Hobbes on all their adventures in this four-volume collection of every comic strip from the comic strip’s eleven year history (1985 to1996).

Calvin and Hobbes, by Bill Watterson, is unquestionably one of the most popular comic strips of all time. The imaginative world of a boy and his real-only-to-him tiger was first syndicated in 1985 and appeared in more than 2,400 newspapers when Bill Watterson retired on January 1, 1996.

The entire body of Calvin and Hobbes cartoons published in a truly noteworthy tribute to this singular cartoon in The Complete Calvin and Hobbes. Composed of four paperback, four-color volumes in a sturdy slipcase, this New York Times best-selling edition includes all Calvin and Hobbes cartoons that ever appeared in syndication.

This is the treasure that all Calvin and Hobbes fans seek.”

